Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.61%. Plantronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 932,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,654. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

