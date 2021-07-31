PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

