Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 4.8%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.79. 659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

