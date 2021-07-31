Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Survey

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Glaukos and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -34.83% -6.44% -4.13% Plus Therapeutics N/A -159.87% -68.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 10.49 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -44.35 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 133.70 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.02

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Glaukos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

