Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

