Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Up 153.8% in July

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the June 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Polarean Imaging in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PLLWF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31. Polarean Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

