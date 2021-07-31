Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.57. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.