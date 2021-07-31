Polis (POLIS) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Polis has a total market capitalization of $779,084.86 and approximately $73.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001515 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007073 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00997055 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

