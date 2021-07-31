Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.18

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 1,569.50 ($20.51), with a volume of 1708214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,535 ($20.05).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,035.09.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

