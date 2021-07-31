Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.82. 270,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $484.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

