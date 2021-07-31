POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 292,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in POSCO by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in POSCO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,257. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

