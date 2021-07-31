Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $998.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

