Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111.60 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,088,336 shares.

PFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.89. The stock has a market cap of £953.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

