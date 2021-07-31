Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $4.16 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

