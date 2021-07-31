Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SQFT opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

