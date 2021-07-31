Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 10,275 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $122.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

