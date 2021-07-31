Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,659,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $221,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,013 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PMVP opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

