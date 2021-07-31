Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,445 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,852 shares of company stock worth $4,009,548 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.