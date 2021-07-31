Primis Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FRST opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

