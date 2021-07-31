Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%.

FRST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 46,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,658. The company has a market cap of $381.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

