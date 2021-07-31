Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,402 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of GameStop worth $72,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $161.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.79. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

