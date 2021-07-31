Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $54,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

CDNS opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

