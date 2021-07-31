Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.51 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,874,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 806,437 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,506,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,770,185,000 after buying an additional 3,420,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

