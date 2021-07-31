Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $57,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

SPOT stock opened at $228.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

