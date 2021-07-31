Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.13 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

