Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $61,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in James River Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in James River Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in James River Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRVR. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

