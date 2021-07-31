Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Professional stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 24,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. Professional has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Professional alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.