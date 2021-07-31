Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRN opened at C$18.28 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of C$371.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

