PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. 539,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,392. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63. PROG has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

