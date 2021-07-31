Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PGNY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock worth $93,825,198. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

