Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Proofpoint stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.66. 618,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,176. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

