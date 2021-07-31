ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of ProPetro worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ProPetro by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $772.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

