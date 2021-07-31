ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.57.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

