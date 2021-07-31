Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 235,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25,721.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $504,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. 172,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,961. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.