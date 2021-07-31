Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.58. 3,894,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.