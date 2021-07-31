Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 424 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 89,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

