Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Stock Price Up 24.6%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price rose 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 17.52.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

