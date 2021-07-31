PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTCT. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PTCT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.33. 442,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.98. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

