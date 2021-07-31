Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PUMSY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

