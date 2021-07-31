PumaPay Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $418,266.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.65 or 0.00797253 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085685 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.