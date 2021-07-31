Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB opened at $108.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

