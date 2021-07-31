PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $354.10

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.10 ($4.63) and traded as low as GBX 305.39 ($3.99). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 321.50 ($4.20), with a volume of 151,980 shares trading hands.

PRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.10. The company has a market cap of £921.20 million and a P/E ratio of 229.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

