Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Raised by Truist Securiti

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.