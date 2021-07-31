Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Raised by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NYSE:RRC opened at $15.23 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

