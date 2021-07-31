Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

SWN stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.