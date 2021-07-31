Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Manhattan Associates, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Manhattan Associates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

MANH stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.09. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

