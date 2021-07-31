Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,056,000 after purchasing an additional 431,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

