Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

