Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for GoGold Resources Inc. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price target for the company.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.98. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of C$824.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.76 million for the quarter.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

