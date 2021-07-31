Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

